Oppenheimer Comments on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $61.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $60.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,850.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $121.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $27.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $140.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,619.16.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,280.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,031.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,537.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

