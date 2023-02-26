FY2023 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

SFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $323.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%.

In related news, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $29,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,522 shares of company stock worth $310,173. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

