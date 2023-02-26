FY2023 Earnings Estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

