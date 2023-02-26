FY2023 Earnings Estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %
HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
