FY2023 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reduced by Analyst

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Palomar Stock Performance
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
