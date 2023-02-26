FY2023 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reduced by Analyst

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.