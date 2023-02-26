Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

TD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

