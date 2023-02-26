Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

TD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.