Telsey Advisory Group Comments on FIGS, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

FIGS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NYSE FIGS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 141.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

