Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPRT opened at $69.23 on Friday. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.