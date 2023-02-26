Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.