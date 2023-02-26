FY2023 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of MRVI opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

