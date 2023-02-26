FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEI. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.15 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.82%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.