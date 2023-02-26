Brokers Offer Predictions for Fluor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fluor Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

FLR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.