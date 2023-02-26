La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.