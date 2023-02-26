FY2023 Earnings Estimate for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Issued By National Bank Financial

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for i-80 Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

