Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.77. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Natixis grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

