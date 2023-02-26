National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$826.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

