FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered by Wedbush

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $171.06 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.