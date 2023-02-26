FY2023 EPS Estimates for ROK Resources Inc. Cut by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ROK Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst T. Hems now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

ROK opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. ROK Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.

