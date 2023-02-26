Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

