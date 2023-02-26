Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $37.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

EBKDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.43) to €39.00 ($41.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

