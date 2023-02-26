Stantec (TSE:STN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$71.00.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.56.

TSE:STN opened at C$79.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$83.53. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

