Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $141.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

THLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Thales stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Thales has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0831 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

