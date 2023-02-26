LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $129.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 18,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LendingTree by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

