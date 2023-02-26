HP (HPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.22 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in HP by 126.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

