Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VRTV opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

