Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance
EBS opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
