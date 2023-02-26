Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

