QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.59. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.