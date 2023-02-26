Nuwellis (NUWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis Price Performance

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nuwellis

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

