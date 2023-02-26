National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NSA opened at $41.41 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

