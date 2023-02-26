Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Titan International has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $13,963,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.