Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCSF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

