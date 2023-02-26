Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.08 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$71.34 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.77. The stock has a market cap of C$84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

