Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$3.08 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$130.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.76. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.60.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

