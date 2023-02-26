Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,666,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 27.5% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

