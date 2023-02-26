Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $19.55. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 6,790,582 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

