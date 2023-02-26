iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $112.13. Approximately 274,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 305,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.