Research Analysts Set Expectations for Repligen Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.38. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

