Research Analysts Set Expectations for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE JELD opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,716,000 after acquiring an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after buying an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

