Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Cut by Analyst

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,269.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.5% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Innospec by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

