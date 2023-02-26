Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

