Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.