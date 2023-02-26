Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Increased by Analyst

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sapiens International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of SPNS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 808,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

