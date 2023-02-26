ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ShotSpotter in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSTI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ShotSpotter Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $407.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.