Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Cut by Analyst

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Altice USA Trading Down 6.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Altice USA stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

