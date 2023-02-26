Alliance Global Partners Comments on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curaleaf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
