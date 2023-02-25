Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.4 %

DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.00 and a twelve month high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.