Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Down 12%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.68. Approximately 877,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,172,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

