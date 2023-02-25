Needham & Company LLC Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $82.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

