Chardan Capital Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $123.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $153.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.