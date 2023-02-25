Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

