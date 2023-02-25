HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

NYSE:DQ opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

